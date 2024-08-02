Chargers start bouncing around ideas about new kickoff rules for practice with Rams

The Chargers’ Cameron Dicker will need to work on different styles of kickoffs because of the new NFL rule.

The Chargers will get their first chance to test their kickoff and kickoff return approach to the NFL’s dynamic rule change in live action Sunday against the Rams during their joint practice.

“We’re going to get work in … whether that be against the Chargers, the Rams or whoever it may be,” special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said. “We want to make sure we are working our technique. Otherwise, we won’t get a good look.”

The new rules have required some adjustments throughout the offseason, but Ficken’s approach is to keep the techniques simple as players adapt to the new format.

Graphic of proposed change to NFL kickoffs. (NFL)

The kicking team is lined up on the opposing team’s 40, and the receiving team can line up five to 10 yards away. Nobody along the lines is permitted to move until the return team touches the ball or it hits the ground.

“Right now, we’re feeling good in terms of technique and laying the foundation, continuing to work on the fundamentals,” said Ficken.

Ficken emphasized that the goal for the kickoff and return units is to allow the players’ athleticism to shine, enabling them to execute without worrying too much about the new rules.

“We want to make sure it’s natural,” Ficken said.

This offseason, Ficken had the team watch film of the XFL, which ran a version of this kickoff rule, as well as Thursday’s preseason opener between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

“I thought the kickoffs were a lot faster,” Ficken said. “It was good to see two different teams go at it and observe what they’ve been working on, what works and what doesn’t work.”

Kicker Cameron Dicker said he has adjusted to the new dynamic kickoff rules, changing his approach to kicks throughout camp. Instead of high deep balls with maximum hang time, he focuses on placement for the cover team to pursue.

Ficken praised Dicker’s adaptability, hinting at a bag of tricks unlike anything he has seen.

“He can execute all types of kicks, whatever you need him to do,” Ficken said. “He can be a weapon.”

Kicking under the new format feels more like “shanking” a kickoff than doing a squib kick, as Dicker put it.

“That’s almost the goal,” Dicker said. “Get it to land early so the returner can’t get to it, and hopefully, it dribbles through.”

Dicker added, “Try to drive it out there and hope for the best.”

While not experimenting with different kicking styles, Dicker does enjoy miss-hitting the ball, “almost hitting it off the ankle for fun and seeing what happens.”

“It’s going to be interesting once Week 1 comes around to see the first person who tries something strange,” Dicker said.

On the return team, Derius Davis will again handle kick returns, coming off a season in which he returned 17 kicks for 374 yards, ranking 11th in the league.

Davis, an All-Pro rookie punt returner last season, likens returning kicks under the new rules to playing running back. He noted the new rules don’t allow for much hang time, and anticipates seeing more kicks on the ground than in the air.

“It’s definitely different,” Davis said, “because everything happens much faster since the return teams’ drops aren’t as deep.”