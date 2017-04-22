NFL draft preview: What to expect when AFC and NFC East teams make their picks

The NFL draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Chicago.

Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division. Today, in the first of four daily parts, the East divisions:

NFC East

Calling all defensive playmakers. Dallas ranked 14th in total defense, including 26th against the pass, with 36 sacks and nine interceptions. The Cowboys lost seven defensive players in free agency. Watch for them to take a defensive back or pass rusher with the 28th pick. Of the 30 prospects they brought in for visits, 28 were defensive players.

The New York Giants could break a long streak in this draft. They haven’t taken a tight end in the first round since 2002 (Jeremy Shockey) or a linebacker in the first round since 1984 (Carl Banks). Both of those positions are possibilities with the 23rd pick. Offensive line is a huge area of need, but this year’s class is not deep in that regard.

There has been speculation Philadelphia will use its top pick on a running back. But it’s more likely the Eagles will take a pass rusher or defensive back, even though they haven’t taken a cornerback in the first round since 2002 (Lito Sheppard). Their need for a receiver became less acute when they signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

Washington could use help throughout its defensive front seven. The franchise passed on taking a defensive player in the first round last year, and stumbled on that side of the ball, finishing 28th overall. Running back has been a liability of late, so there’s also a chance the team could go in that direction, particularly if Christian McCaffrey is there.

AFC East

The future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor is murky, so it’s entirely possible Buffalo will use its No. 10 pick on a quarterback of the future. Zach Brown, a Pro Bowl inside linebacker last season, signed with Washington. That created a vacancy for the Bills, who might look to fill it with their first pick. Could be a place for Alabama’s Reuben Foster.

It’s defense, defense, defense for Miami, which could use help at end, linebacker, safety and cornerback. The Dolphins spent most of their money on re-signing their big-dollar players, so the draft (with its relatively inexpensive rookies) is especially important. This could be a spot for defensive linemen Malik McDowell or Derek Barnett.

The defending Super Bowl champions traded away the 32nd pick to get speedy receiver Brandin Cooks from New Orleans, meaning New England won’t get a chance until the 74th selection, unless it trades back up. The Patriots could use a defensive end, with Jabaal Sheard (Indianapolis) and Chris Long (Philadelphia) gone and Rob Ninkovich graying.

The New York Jets need a quarterback. What else is new? They’ve drafted eight quarterbacks since 2006, more than any other NFL team, including one in each of the last four drafts. That said, the Jets have used their top pick on a defensive player every year since 2010. Watch for them to take a cornerback, someone they can groom into the next Darrelle Revis.

NEXT: SOUTH DIVISIONS