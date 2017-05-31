Matt Cassell, former USC quarterback, will have surgery on thumb

Tennessee backup quarterback Matt Cassel will have surgery to put a pin in his right thumb after being hurt during the Titans’ offseason program.

Cassel, 35, who played at Chatsworth High and USC, suffered the injury to his throwing hand Tuesday during the Titans’ closed organized team activity session.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Cassel probably will be out about six weeks but “should be ready to go for training camp.”

The Titans re-signed Cassel this offseason to a two-year deal. He was expected to run the first-team offense while starter Marcus Mariota continues recovering from a broken right leg hurt Dec. 24 in a loss at Jacksonville.

Mularkey said the Titans will not immediately be looking to add a quarterback. For now, they will rely on third-string quarterback Alex Tanney, who has been in camp and on the practice squad much of the last two seasons, and undrafted rookie Tyler Ferguson from Western Kentucky.