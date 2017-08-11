NFL notes: Ravens QB Joe Flacco ready to practice but will not play until regular season

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will soon return to practice, but he won't play in a game before Baltimore opens the regular season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

The Ravens announced Friday that Flacco's progress from a back injury is “good,” and that he will begin practicing in the preseason. The 10-year pro has not taken a snap at training camp.

Meanwhile, the Ravens say offensive lineman Alex Lewis will miss the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He will undergo surgery next week.

Lewis played in 10 games last season. He missed one week with a concussion and was sidelined for five weeks with an ankle injury.

Also on Friday, the Ravens revealed that rookie Tim White will have season-ending surgery on his thumb. White, a rookie free agent out of Arizona State, scored a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Redskins.

In other training camp and NFL news:

-- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw passes to receivers during an individual period early in practice, according to the Charlotte Observer. Newton, who had shoulder surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff, continued to be held out of team drills. He had not thrown in practice other than light warmup tosses since July 30. It's unclear if Newton will play in the Aug. 19 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler sprained his left knee during a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. It's unclear how much playing time Butler will miss while rehabbing from the injury.

-- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had an impressive NFL exhibition debut, but coach Hue Jackson said the team's three-way QB competition remains wide open. The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame showed off his big arm while completing 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He did not have a turnover. Jackson hasn't decided who will start when the Browns host the New York Giants on Aug. 21. Kizer is battling veterans Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler for the job.

-- The Packers have submitted videos to the NFL of hits by Philaelphia Eagles players that knocked out Green Bay's Malachi Dupre and Damarious Randall on separate plays. Coach Mike McCarthy said he expected the league to evaluate the hits from Thursday's preseason game from the perspective of player safety. When asked to clarify, McCarthy said, “If I turned them into the league, I don't think they're legal hits.” Dupre, a rookie receiver, was carted off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter following a hit by rookie safety Tre Sullivan. Randall was hurt after receiver Bryce Treggs hit the cornerback high while throwing a blind-side block. McCarthy said Dupre and Randall are in the concussion protocol.

-- Denver Broncos nose tackle Billy Winn will miss the entire 2017 season after injuring his right knee Thursday night in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Winn reportedly tore ligaments in his right knee, including the anterior cruciate ligament. The sixth-year pro from Boise State played in all 16 games last seasonand was set to rotate with newcomers Domata Peko and Zach Kerr, among others, on the Broncos' rebuilt defensive line.

-- Promising Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan will miss the entire season with after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament his right knee. McMillan, who was taken in the second round with the 54th overall pick after making 275 tackles in three seasons at Ohio State, had been the front-runner to win the starting job at middle linebacker until he was hurt covering a punt early in Thursday's exhibition opener against Atlanta.