NFL report: Jabrill Peppers put on defensive at start of Browns' rookie minicamp

Before taking the field and covering a wide receiver, Cleveland Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers defended his reputation.

Under scrutiny after being placed in the NFL's drug program for a diluted urine sample taken at the scouting combine, Peppers said he has no history using illegal recreational drugs and that Cleveland doesn't have to worry about him getting into any trouble.

Peppers, drafted in the first round by the Browns last month, addressed his recent failed test on Friday as Cleveland's rookies began their three-day minicamp. The former multi-position star at Michigan said a long-time problem with cramping caused him to drink too much water at the combine in Indianapolis, and his diluted sample was a result of him over-hydrating.

Under league guidelines, a diluted sample is viewed as a positive test and therefore Peppers was automatically entered into Stage One of the substance abuse program. Peppers won't be suspended or face any fines, but he can be subject to further testing. As long as he stays clean, Peppers can exit the program.

He understands the diluted sample has raised suspicions about his character, but Peppers said all he can do at this point is focus on football.

“I do have a history of cramping,” he said. “I was working out for two position groups and I was informed to hydrate. I know now that too much hydration can hurt, but you know it's not a big deal for me. I'm not really too worried about it. People can speculate all they want. I'm just here to learn from these guys and be the best person I can be.”

Etc.

The Dallas Cowboys have signed eight of their nine draft picks, including first-rounder Taco Charlton, a 6-6, 277-pound defensive end from Michigan. The Cowboys also signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents. … The Detroit Lions have signed eight of their draft picks, including first-rounder Jarrad Davis, a linebacker out of Florida. … The Indianapolis Colts have hired five new people in their scouting department less than two weeks after this year's NFL draft. Indy has hired Morocco Brown as director of college scouting, Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker as player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds as vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan as vice president of player personnel. …

Yale Lary, a Hall of Fame safety who helped the Detroit Lions win three NFL titles during the 1950s, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed his death, citing information from the nine-time Pro Bowler's family. The Lions say Lary died Friday at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. Lary had 50 interceptions during an 11-year career that was interrupted during the mid-1950s by service in the U.S. Army. He was also a punter and kickoff returner for the Lions, averaging 44.3 yards a punt in his career. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1979. Hall of Fame President David Baker calls Lary a “true American hero.” …

An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson, who after retiring from football served as mayor of a Louisiana village. The accident happened about 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. 51, south of the Village of Tangipahoa, where Jackson held office from 2009-2012. The 48-year-old Jackson was riding a motorcycle north at a high rate of speed when 20-year-old Destiny Gordon of Kentwood, La., backed her car from a parking space across both lanes of the highway into the motorcycle's path.