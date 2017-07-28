NFL notes: Cowboys lose another defensive lineman, Damontre' Moore, to suspension

A third Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman will miss the start of the season because of a suspension when the NFL said Friday that defensive end Damontre' Moore will miss the first two regular-season games without pay after violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Defensive end David Irving and defensive tackle Randy Gregory already were suspended.

Moore, an offseason addition, worked out with the Cowboys during training camp last year but wasn't signed then because of concerns over some off-the-field issues.

Irving will miss the first four games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Randy Gregory, a second-round pick who slid in the 2015 draft because of concerns over marijuana use, could miss the entire season for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll, a free agent pickup from Philadelphia, faces a two-game ban over his arrest on a drunken-driving charge earlier this year.

In other training camp news:

-- Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray is out six to eight weeks because of a torn ligament in his left wrist. A first-round draft pick in 2015, Ray got hurt Thursday but played through the injury and practiced again Friday with a brace. He fell on the braced wrist during one of the final drills of the day and was sent for X-rays. He'll have surgery Saturday and coach Vance Joseph said he's hoping Ray will return by the team's game at Buffalo on Sept. 24.

-- Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff has been missing from practice due to an undisclosed injury. Reiff left the field on a cart during the first full-team practice of training camp Thursday. He was not present Friday, but coach Mike Zimmer said Reiff remained at the facility at Minnesota State University. Zimmer declined to divulge the injury, but he said he doesn't believe it's serious.

-- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multi-year extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. The team announced the extension Friday as the Titans went through their conditioning test. Casey still had two seasons remaining on his current contract. ESPN reported Casey received a four-year, $60.4-million extension.

-- Devonta Freeman doesn't know how much longer it will take to get a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time Pro Bowl running back isn't fretting, though. He reported on time for the start of training camp and has no intention of making his contract negotiations a distraction for the team. “I won't hold out,” Freeman said Friday. “I love football. This is what I love to do. I wouldn't want to do nothing else in the world but play football.”

-- Kansas City and Seattle have swapped linebackers, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs. Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a special teams player for the Chiefs and played sparingly on defense. He had 16 total tackles in the regular season on defense and made one start. Pierre-Louis never matched his potential with the Seahawks. An exceptional athlete, Pierre-Louis struggled with injuries and with inconsistent performance when he got on the field. Pierre-Louis appeared in 34 regular-season games with one start. He had 43 total tackles playing outside linebacker for the Seahawks.