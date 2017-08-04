NFL notes: Jets sign defensive lineman Devon Still

The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Devon Still, whose daughter's inspiring battle with cancer and subsequent remission made national headlines.

The Jets also claimed wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and signed defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk.

To make room on the roster, New York waived/injured defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and tight end Brian Parker, and placed defensive back Corey White on injured reserve.

Still spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in three games last year for Houston before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve. In four NFL seasons, Still have 43 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble.

“He's played in the league and understands the system a little bit,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Still and his daughter Leah, who's now 7, have served as a source of inspiration as she fought cancer in 2014 and 2015. Still says his daughter has been cancer-free for over two years.

“I don't think she really understands the impact she's made on this world,” Still said after practice Friday. “Hopefully, when she gets older, the way the Internet is set up, she'll be able to go back and look at the impact she had and what she was able to do for the cancer community.”

Ellington, a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after being hurt in the preseason. He has 19 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in 13 NFL games.

Faulk was a tryout for the Jets in both rookie camp and minicamp after being the 2015 NJCAA defensive player of the year at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Bryant was signed to New York's practice squad in October after being signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic.

Parker was claimed off waivers by the Jets from Kansas City last September, but was waived two days later after failing his physical. He was re-signed by New York in April.

White injured his back during the first practice of training camp last Saturday. He has six career interceptions in five NFL seasons, including stints with New Orleans, Dallas, Arizona and Buffalo.

In other training camp news:

-- The Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin agreed to an extension that will keep the 45-year-old in Pittsburgh through the 2020 season. Tomlin is 103-57 in 10 years with the Steelers, who have captured one Super Bowl, been to another and earned five AFC North titles during his tenure. He is one of eight coaches to win 100 games in their first 10 seasons.

-- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continued to be held out of passing drills Friday night at Fan Fest while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder. Newton participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but has not practiced since Sunday when he left early.

-- Knee surgery is an option for Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sat in the team cafeteria Friday, his left leg in a brace and propped on a chair as he watched practice from afar. Coach Adam Gase said it’s possible surgery can be avoided, but even then Tannehill is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks.

-- Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss at least a week after hurting his hamstring in training camp, and coach Mike Mularkey says the No. 5 overall pick will be week to week with the injury.

-- The Baltimore Ravens addressed their thin offensive line by signing former Raiders tackle Austin Howard to a three-year contract. The loss of Rick Wagner to free agency and the recent retirement of John Urschel left Baltimore scrambling to fill out its line. Howard, a six-year veteran, was released last week by Oakland, where he spent the last three seasons. The 6-foot-7, 333-pounder played in 11 games last year, starting 10 of them.

-- Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn missed his second consecutive practice because of a left foot injury. Coach Sean McDermott provided the update a day after Glenn traveled to have his injury evaluated by foot specialist Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. McDermott declined to go into detail on the nature of the injury by simply referring to it as “general foot soreness,” but one source said the tackle is expected to resume practice next week.