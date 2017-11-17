NFL notes: Cardinals to start Blaine Gabbert; Matt Barkley could be his backup

Blaine Gabbert will get his first start for the Arizona Cardinals when they play the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians announced the decision after Friday's practice.

“It's a big opportunity for him,” Arians said, “but he's been around the block a few times.”

Drew Stanton, the starter the last two games, bruised his knee early in the Thursday night loss to Seattle last week. He stayed in the game but has been limited in practice all week.

“Drew has made really good progress,” Arians said, “so it will probably be a game-time decision as to whether he's the backup.”

If Stanton can't go, Gabbert's backup will be recently signed Matt Barkley.

Gabbert will be making his 41st NFL start. He has a 9-31 record. He signed with Arizona last offseason and was the third quarterback until Carson Palmer broke his arm against the Los Angeles Rams in London and was lost for the season.

Gabbert, drafted 10th overall by Jacksonville out of Missouri in 2011, started 27 games in four seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to San Francisco, where he started 13 games the last two seasons.

Gabbert has said he is on the eighth head coach and seventh offensive coordinator in what has been a difficult career.

Arians said he's pleased with Gabbert's “understanding of what we do and how we do it.”

NFL fines

Jets cornerback Buster Skrine was fined $48,620 for his illegal hit on Tampa Bay receiver DeSean Jackson last week and Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict wasn't fined after his ejection against Tennessee for pushing away the arm of an official who tried to break up a sideline scuffle.

Burfict wasn't fined for his late hit out of bounds two plays earlier, either.

The chippy game, which Tennessee won 24-20, also featured an un-flagged high hit by Bengals safety George Iloka on tight end Delanie Walker and unnecessary roughness flags on Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and DeMarco Murray. None of them were fined, either.

Other fines included the Cardinals' Karlos Dansby for roughing the passer and the Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson for a low hit. Both were docked $18,231.

And in the Vikings-Redskins game, Minnesota defensive tackle Linval Joseph was fined $18,231 for roughing the passer and teammate Stefon Diggs was docked $12,154 for celebrating a touchdown by hugging the goalpost.

Etc.

The Oakland Raiders likely will be without cornerback David Amerson when they play the New England Patriots in Mexico City on Sunday. Amerson, who has missed the past two games with a foot injury, sat out practice again Friday and worked with a trainer on the sidelines. The fifth-year veteran will travel to Mexico but is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report. … The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (back) and running back Dwayne Washington (hip) against the Chicago Bears. Offensive guard T.J. Lang is expected to play after missing the Browns game with a concussion. …