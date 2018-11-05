NFL review and preview: Facing Week 10, every team is feeling at least one loss

The picture isn’t too pretty for the latest crop of first-round quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns have lost four in a row and fired a coach; Sam Darnold’s New York Jets have dropped three in a row, Josh Allen is injured in Buffalo, and the Bills have lost four straight; and even though Josh Rosen’s Arizona Cardinals are coming off a win, they’re 2-6 and heading into the Kansas City wood chipper. Lamar Jackson isn’t the starter in Baltimore, where the Ravens have lost three straight.