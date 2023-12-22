Advertisement
Rams

Rams-Saints takeaways: Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson catching fire

Rams coach Sean McVay has a pensive look on his face as he watches action against the Saints.
Rams coach Sean McVay was gushing about the performance of Puka Nacua after the receiver’s performance against the Saints.
(Allen J. Schaben Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
1

The Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 8-7 and strengthened their bid for an NFC playoff spot:

2

Receiver Puka Nacua stayed on record pace

Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs through the Saints secondary.
The Saints had difficulties keeping up with Rams receiver Puka Nacua.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua caught nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 16 yards and recovered an onside kick. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, has 96 catches for 1,327 yards.

With two games left, he could break NFL records for most catches and yards receiving by a rookie.

Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins had a rookie record 104 catches last season. Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers amassed a rookie record 1,473 yards in 1960.

3

Receiver Demarcus Robinson continues to capitalize

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson runs through the Saints secondary.
Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had six catches on six targets in the first half, one for a touchdown.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the fourth consecutive game, Robinson caught a touchdown pass.

The veteran had six receptions for 82 yards, including a 32-yard catch to start a drive that ended with his four-yard touchdown.

Robinson has been particularly effective at finding space when quarterback Matthew Stafford extends plays out of the pocket.

Robinson has 20 catches for 279 yards.

4

Jordan Fuller came up big

Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) is congratulated by teammates after his interception against the Saints.
Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) is congratulated by teammates after his interception against the Saints.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Safety Jordan Fuller intercepted a pass in the third quarter to set up a touchdown that gave the Rams a 20-point lead. It was Fuller’s second interception this season.

For the third game in a row, however, the Rams gave up costly explosive plays. It cost them in a defeat to the Baltimore Ravens and nearly did them in against the Washington Commanders and the Saints.

Nearly every NFL team has talented skill players, making it impossible for defenses to be perfect.

But for the Rams to close out a playoff run — and advance in the postseason if they get there — they must shore up the back end.

5

Special teams are not living up to their name

The Rams' Lucas Havrisik (8) kicks a field goal against the Saints.
Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik (8) made three of four field-goal attempts against the Saints.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Kicker Lucas Havrisik is once again trying coach Sean McVay’s patience.

The rookie kicked three field goals but missed a 47-yard attempt in the second quarter that zapped the Rams’ momentum and prevented them from taking a 13-0 lead.

It turned into a 10-point swing when the Saints scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Havrisik also missed a momentum-swing kick in last Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders.

Will the Rams — who signed and released veteran Mason Crosby a few weeks ago — bring in another kicker to replace or push Havrisik?

The Saints also blocked a punt late in the game. That led to a touchdown pass and two-point conversion that pulled the Saints to within eight points.

6

Rookie Kobie Turner now leads the Rams in sacks

Turner sacked Derek Carr for nine yards on a fourth-and-five play in the second quarter. The Rams capitalized by driving for a field goal and a 10-0 lead. Turner, with 6½ sacks, moved ahead of star Aaron Donald and fellow rookie Byron Young, who each have six sacks.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

