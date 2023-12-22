Rams-Saints takeaways: Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson catching fire

The Saints had difficulties keeping up with Rams receiver Puka Nacua. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua caught nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 16 yards and recovered an onside kick. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, has 96 catches for 1,327 yards.

With two games left, he could break NFL records for most catches and yards receiving by a rookie.

Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins had a rookie record 104 catches last season. Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers amassed a rookie record 1,473 yards in 1960.