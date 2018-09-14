Sam Farmer's NFL Week 2 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record was 8-7-1(.533). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-8-1 (.469). Times Pacific.
CHARGERS (0-1) at BUFFALO BILLS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Chargers by 7. O/U: 42 1/2.
Yes, they misfired in their debut, but the Chargers are a talented team — with or without Joey Bosa. They’ll likely be resting players in the second half of this, as Buffalo is overmatched.
Chargers 28, Bills 10
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-0) at NEW YORK JETS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Jets by 3. O/U: 43 1/2.
The youth on the Jets has a chance to turn the tide in the locker room. Not just QB Sam Darnold, but the defense too. Miami’s defense is worse than Detroit’s, and Dolphins’ offense isn’t as good.
Jets 24, Dolphins 20
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (0-0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Steelers by 4 1/2. O/U: 53.
Steelers are due to come to life after an embarrassing tie at Cleveland. Patrick Mahomes is impressive, but he’s not going be be a four-TD guy here. Still, there could be 900 yards of offense in this.
Steelers 34, Chiefs 28
HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1) at TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Texans by 2. O/U: 44 1/2.
Texans will rebound after a flat opener at New England. Even if he’s not at his 2017 level, Deshaun Watson is very good. With Delanie Walker out and Blaine Gabbert likely in, Titans are already in trouble.
Texans 31, Titans 14
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-1) at WASHINGTON REDSKINS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Redskins by 6. O/U: 48.
Andrew Luck is a very good player on a terrible roster. The Redskins will be able to run enough and keep it out of Luck’s hands. Washington’s defense is dynamic enough to create turnover or two.
Redskins 27, Colts 23
CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-0) at ATLANTA FALCONS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Falcons by 6. O/U: 44 1/2.
Safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones are on injured reserve for the Falcons. Losing them is big, but not as big as Panthers losing tight end Greg Olsen. Road team usually wins this game, but …
Falcons 24, Panthers 21
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-0) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
Incredible comeback by Aaron Rodgers in the opener, but how healthy is he? Packers will have to employ quick passing game against Vikings. Excellent Minnesota offense against so-so defense.
Vikings 27, Packers 23
CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-0-1) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Saints by 9. O/U: 49.
The Saints have too much firepower, and they’re not going to lose back-to-back home games. Their defense is going to get roasted by coach Sean Payton, and it will play better than it did against Tampa.
Saints 31, Browns 21
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 44.
Those 48 points were a bit of a fluke last Sunday, and there’s no way Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to do that to the Eagles, especially when Philadelphia can get to him with four guys. Bucs back to Earth.
Eagles 28, Buccaneers 20
ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1) at RAMS (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 13. O/U: 45.
The Cardinals have 3-4 personnel playing a 4-3 defense, they didn’t tackle well, and that Sam Bradford-led offense is not good. The Rams are just much better, as evidenced by their opener at Oakland.
Rams 35, Cardinals 13
DETROIT LIONS (0-1) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: 49ers by 6. O/U: 47 1/2.
Lions didn’t look prepared Monday night, and Matthew Stafford was forcing it. They need to figure what they’re doing with their running game. Take Kyle Shanahan at home over Matt Patricia.
49ers 27, Lions 20
OAKLAND RAIDERS (0-1) at DENVER BRONCOS (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Broncos by 6. O/U: 45 1/2.
Raiders were boosted by a crazy home crowd Monday night but ran out of gas around the middle of the second quarter. They don’t have a lot of talent. The Denver defense is down, but the offense is up.
Broncos 28, Raiders 24
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 45 1/2.
Houston’s defense underperformed at New England in Week 1, but you can bet Jacksonville isn’t going to lay an egg at home. The Patriots are stingy on defense too, so scoring should be fairly low.
Jaguars 23, Patriots 21
NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1) at DALLAS COWBOYS (0-1)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Cowboys by 3. O/U: 42.
The first half of the Giants’ schedule is tough, but they’re going to finish strong in the second half. Once again, a team is going to load up to stop the Dallas run and challenge Dak Prescott to win it.
Giants 28, Cowboys 20
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (0-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bears by 3 1/2. O/U: 43.
If Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel and sticks to handing the ball to Jordan Howard, they will be in good shape. Same story for Seattle’s shaky line, so it’s all on QB Russell Wilson.
Bears 28, Seahawks 24