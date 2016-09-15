LaDainian Tomlinson leads Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2017 nominees

LaDainian Tomlinson has been referred to as a “future Hall of Famer” for long enough.

The star running back, who spent nine of his 11 pro seasons with the San Diego Chargers, should have the “future” part of that description removed next year.

Tomlinson leads the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2017 nominees, a list that also includes first-time nominees Hines Ward, Brian Dawkins, Jason Taylor, Donovan McNabb, Chad Johnson, Olin Kreutz, Joey Porter, Derrick Mason and Bob Sanders.

Among the 94 nominees to be discussed by the voting panel Super Bowl weekend are contributor finalists Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and senior finalist Kenny Easley.

Return nominees from 2016 include Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Edgerrin James, Terrell Owens, Joe Jacoby, Alan Faneca, Morten Andersen, Steve Atwater, John Lynch and coach Don Coryell.

Tomlinson was the league MVP in 2006 after leading the league with career highs in rushing yards (1,815), rushing yards per game (113.4), yards from scrimmage (2,370), rushing touchdowns (28) and overall touchdowns (31).

On the all-time list, Tomlinson is fifth in rushing yards (13,684), second in rushing touchdowns (145), third in overall touchdowns (162) and fifth in yards from scrimmage (18,456).

