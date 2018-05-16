Former USC receiver Steven Mitchell is happy he was able to catch on with Rams

"You can go into the NFL and understand a little bit of what you're going to learn, but until you sit down in a room and see the playbook, the defensive scheme, it just blows your mind," Hayne recently told NRL.com [National Rugby League]. "I went in there with some idea, like 'Oh yeah, I kind of get it' but not only do you have to learn all the schemes, but you also change them every week. And it's not one of those things where you get time to learn and change them; it's like 'BOOM we're doing this now' and you're expected to know it."