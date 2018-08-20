Rams will work out veteran linebacker Junior Galette despite troubling history

The Rams originally projected that rookie linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo would begin practicing this week. But his recovery from foot surgery is progressing slower than expected. “We thought we'd be a little bit further along at this point,” McVay said. “How that affects his status with us is kind of to be determined, just because we've still got a couple weeks.” … Rookie linebacker Travin Howard has been sidelined because of an ankle injury but could return to practice this week. … Rookie defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers played well against the Raiders in his preseason debut, McVay said. “We anticipate John being a very important part of our defense,” McVay said.