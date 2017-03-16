Bills retain center Ryan Groy by matching Rams' offer for restricted free agent center

The Rams came up short in their bid to acquire Buffalo Bills center Ryan Groy when the Bills matched the two-year offer sheet Thursday that he had signed with the Rams.

Groy’s deal reportedly includes $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Rams had aimed to make the 26-year-old Groy the second lineman to sign with them, joining veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Groy had signed the Rams’ offer sheet Tuesday. The Bills had five days to match the offer or let Groy leave without compensation.

So the Rams remain in search of a replacement for the released Tim Barnes.

Groy appeared to be a good fit for a Rams team that must upgrade a line that last season failed to spring running back Todd Gurley or protect quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams have added four free agents: Whitworth, receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Kayvon Webster and running back Lance Dunbar, who agreed to terms Thursday.

The Rams were meeting Thursday with linebacker Connor Barwin.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein