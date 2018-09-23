How the Rams and Chargers match up in Week 3

After punting on their first possession last week, the Chargers scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives at Buffalo to blow open the game early. Then they did nearly nothing the rest of the way, producing only a fourth-quarter field goal. They likely wouldn’t survive such an extended lull against the Rams. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have given the Chargers a formidable tandem in the backfield, the two averaging more than five yards a carry and combining for 23 receptions and four of the team’s seven touchdowns. The Chargers’ hope is to control the time of possession and thus limit the opportunities for Jared Goff and his weapons. In order to do that, however, they’ll have to improve on third down; they converted only six of 20 chances through the first two games. Just four teams have been worse on third down so far. The Chargers also would love to continue to get tight ends Virgil Green and Antonio Gates involved in the passing game in order to help offset the Rams’ pass rush. But Green, whose reputation is built on his ability to block, might be needed more to help protect quarterback Philip Rivers and Gates has been slowed in recent days by an illness.