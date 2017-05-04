Defensive tackle Dominique Easley signs one-year tender to remain with Rams

Defensive tackle Dominique Easley, who was a restricted free agent, on Thursday signed a one-year, original-round tender to remain with the Rams for the 2017 season, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Easley was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2014, but he was released after the 2015 season. He played in all 16 games for the Rams last season, recording 3 1/2 sacks.

Easley will earn about $1.8 million this season, according to spotrac.com.

The Rams are switching from the 4-3 defensive scheme they ran under former coordinator Gregg Williams to a 3-4 favored by new coordinator Wade Phillips.

Easley could once again play as part of a rotation with tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.

On Wednesday, the Rams acquired nose tackle Mike Purcell off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Tyrunn Walker, signed as a free agent in March, and recently drafted Tanzel Smart are other tackles on the roster.

Easley will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

