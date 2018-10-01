Rams linebacker Dominique Easley has knee surgery

Rams linebacker Dominique Easley had knee surgery Monday and will probably be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said.
Easley, a 2014 first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, was sidelined for the entire 2017 season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. It was the third major knee surgery of his career, dating to his time at the University of Florida.
Easley returned before this season and was moved to inside linebacker to alleviate some of the physical stress of playing on the interior defensive line.
He rotated with Matt Longacre in the Rams’ first three games and did a good job pressuring the quarterback and forcing offensive linemen into holding penalties. But Easley, who has had surgeries on both knees, suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee against the Chargers and did not play in last Thursday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
“This poor guy,” McVay said. “I couldn’t be more impressed with just the toughness, how resilient he’s been fighting through so many different things with this knee.
“It’s upsetting because of how many things he’s had to go through and what a great job he’s done persevering to even get to the point where he’s playing this year.”
Rookies Justin Lawler and Trevon Young could figure in the plan to replace Easley in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle, McVay said.
Inside linebacker Mark Barron, who has not played this season because of an Achilles issue, might return for Sunday’s game, McVay said. The game against the Seahawks has been targeted as a possible return, McVay said, because of the irregular early-season schedule, which included a short turnaround between the games against the Chargers and the Vikings.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein also could possibly return this week, McVay said. Zuerlein has been sidelined the last two games because of a groin injury.
Last season against Seattle, Zuerlein struggled to finish the game and then had season-ending back surgery.