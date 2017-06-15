Rams trade offensive lineman Greg Robinson to Detroit Lions for draft pick

The Rams have traded struggling offensive tackle Greg Robinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, to the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick, the team announced Thursday.

According to reports, the Rams will receive a sixth-round pick.

“We appreciate his dedication and the effort he’s put forth over the past three seasons,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Robinson, 24, struggled with penalties and protection issues at left tackle during his three seasons with the Rams. In March, the Rams signed veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and new coach Sean McVay moved Robinson to right tackle during off-season drills.

Robinson, however, was supplanted by Jamon Brown and took only limited snaps with reserves during a minicamp that concluded Wednesday.

McVay said Wednesday that “we’ve seen good things from Greg at times,” that the coaching staff was continuing to evaluate the right tackle spot and “we’re encouraged to see where these guys are at by the time we hit training camp.”

“It was a great opportunity for us as a coaching staff to get around Greg, see some of the things that make him a special talent, and then continue to develop and move forward,” McVay said.

But the Rams opted to cut ties with the 6-foot-5, 334-pound Robinson, who played in college at Auburn.

Last season, Robinson was made inactive for one game and benched for another.

The Rams did not exercise their fifth-year option – as they did for fellow 2014 first-round pick Aaron Donald -- signaling Robinson’s future with the team was tenuous.

Robinson originally signed a four-year, $21.3-million contract, including a $13.8 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com. Robinson is scheduled to earn about $6.7 million this season in salary and bonuses. Had the Rams exercised their option, Robinson would have been guaranteed more than $12 million in 2018.

“Whatever opportunities I have, I’m looking forward to my future,” Robinson said after an organized team activity workout in May. “Hopefully, it’s with the Rams.

“I don’t really how that’s going to go, but whatever opportunities come my way, I’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

