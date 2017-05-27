Rams mailbag: Aaron Donald's contract situation, Tavon Austin's status, Jared Goff's weight gain and more

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald was absent because of a contract situation, but the Rams completed their first week of organized team activities.

They have seven workouts remaining over the next few weeks, and they also will hold a mandatory mini-camp June 13-15.

Aaron Donald did not participate in the first week of organized team activities, which are voluntary.

That means there is no financial penalty for being absent. If Donald skips the mandatory mini-camp next month, he could be fined more than $70,000.

But in the grand scheme of things — when we’re talking about deals that could guarantee more than $50 million or $60 million — that doesn’t cause much pain for an elite player.

I do not know the exact state of the negotiations, but it’s clear the Rams want to keep Donald happy and in the fold.

And Donald, in my experience being around him last season, is one player who does not enjoy missing team workouts.

So I would predict they get a deal done this summer either before or on the eve of the start of training camp.

Receiver Tavon Austin is not participating in OTA workouts while recovering from wrist surgery. But he is performing drills on other areas of the practice field and is expected to be ready for training camp.

Coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur have spoken about finding the best ways to utilize Austin, who signed a four-year, $42-million extension before last season.

The Rams added receiver Robert Woods and drafted receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. They also have second-year pros Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas, among others.

Until it proves otherwise, that’s not a receiving corps that will necessarily strike fear into defensive coordinators.

So look for McVay to make Austin an integral part of the scheme.

A few weeks before the NFL draft, the Rams told Ran Carthon, director of pro personnel, and three scouts that they would not be retained.

Carthon was hired last week by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams have been interviewing candidates for various positions but have not announced any hires.

They reportedly had interest with Joe Hortiz, the Baltimore Ravens’ director of college scouting, but he is expected to remain with the Ravens.

The Rams last season were penalized 126 times, fifth most in the NFL, according to nflpenalties.com.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson drew 11 penalties, tied for fourth most in the league.

The addition of Andrew Whitworth to play left tackle will take some of the onus — and perhaps officials’ attention — off Robinson, who is now playing right tackle.

McVay was offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, who committed 55 offensive penalties, three more than the Rams.

New defensive coordinator Wade Phillips comes from the Denver Broncos, who were called for 48 defensive penalties last season, the same number as the Rams.

Mike Thomas caught three passes for 37 yards as a rookie. But his most memorable play came when he dropped a long pass from Jared Goff in a Thursday night game at Seattle.

Thomas, however, made several outstanding special teams plays throughout the season.

After the first OTA workout last Monday, McVay noted that Thomas had made a couple of nice plays on offense.

So it’s reasonable to expect that Thomas has matured and grown.

Despite the success of some rookies, the initial transition to the NFL is difficult for most first-year players.

With a season behind him, perhaps Thomas will develop into a more reliable pass-catcher.

There is a palpable sense of new energy at the Rams’ facility, and McVay and his staff are attempting to instill a new culture.

But let’s reserve judgment for awhile on how effectively it has been implemented and accepted.

When it comes to NFL staffs — and college football staffs for that matter — the head coach often surrounds himself with at least a few assistants he knows or that come recommended from friends and associates.

Jeff Fisher’s staff included one of his sons, Brandon, who coached defensive backs.

McVay’s staff includes offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and his son, Zack, an offensive assistant.

The Rams have made only one practice open to reporters so far during OTAs, so it’s a small sample size.

Jared Goff and Sean Mannion both looked accurate at times. Both also made some poor throws.

I could not give you an accurate read on their knowledge of the playbook, though Goff did note that he has had an easier time learning this scheme.

Goff is getting the first-team reps so he will probably progress faster.

Quarterback Jared Goff said he added five to 10 pounds during the offseason and the Rams now list him at 6-feet-4 and 223 pounds.

I would not venture to designate his ideal weight. But it was clear last season that he needed a sturdier frame, especially if the offensive line does not improve.

Goff will almost certainly rely on the Rams’ strength and conditioning staff and, perhaps, a personal trainer to improve his physical condition and add weight.