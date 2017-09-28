Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips doesn't want to get back at the Cowboys, but he wants to beat them

Coaching in the NFL for 40 seasons taught Wade Phillips a few lessons.

One of them: Don’t hold grudges against teams that fired you.

Phillips was a head coach or assistant for nine NFL teams before he joined the Rams’ staff.

“Half the teams in the league, it didn’t end well for me,” the Rams’ defensive coordinator deadpanned Thursday. “If I had a vendetta against … any team that fired me, I’d have a quarter of the league. ... Those things happen.

“Part of coaching is getting fired.”

On Sunday, Phillips will coach in Dallas for the first time since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired him in November 2010.

Phillips posted a 34-22 record in three-plus seasons with the Cowboys, but he was fired in midseason when the Cowboys were 1-7.

Phillips was replaced by Jason Garrett, who is still the Cowboys coach.

Phillips, 70, said he had “fond memories” of his time with the Cowboys and that Jones was “great to me and my family,” especially after Phillips’ father, Bum Phillips, passed away. Jones made a private jet available to Phillips’ family.

“I’ll always be indebted to him for that,” Phillips said.

Phillips returns to Dallas with a defense that has struggled in the last two games.

The Rams are 22nd in the NFL in total defense, giving up 343.7 yards per game. They are 29th against the run (139 yards per game), and 11th against the pass (204.7 yards).

That is not what Rams fans expected when new coach Sean McVay brought in Phillips and his trademark 3-4 scheme.

“We’re going to be all right,” Phillips said, “We’re getting better.”

The Rams must improve quickly against a Cowboys offense that features quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, receiver Dez Bryant, tight end Jason Witten and what is arguably the NFL’s best offensive line.

Phillips said the return of cornerback Kayvon Webster should help a unit that struggled to stave off the winless San Francisco 49ers in a 41-39 victory last week.

“We need to play smarter when we get ahead,” Phillips said.

Lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory over the 49ers with a sack.

Asked if he must account for Donald, Prescott said that he had confidence in his offensive line.

“I wouldn’t dare knock Aaron Donald and his talent and what he’s done in this league,” Prescott said during a teleconference. “He’s a tremendous player.”

On the mend

Receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin, who are in concussion protocol, practiced and are expected to play against the Cowboys, McVay said.

The players are expected be cleared Friday morning.

Watkins caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers. That included a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch for a long gain.

Austin fumbled a punt, but he helped set up a touchdown with a run on a jet sweep.

“We’re got a lot of playmakers on our offense that we feel good about, but those two especially,” McVay said. “If you look at it, what Sammy did last week, and the influence that Tavon has on the game in a variety of different ways, that’s a big boost to us.”

Etc.

Running back Todd Gurley was named NFC offensive player of the month. Gurley has scored six touchdowns, rushed for 241 yards and has 140 yards receiving. Against the 49ers, Gurley eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game for the first time since 2015. Was he relieved to finally accomplish the feat again? “I had three touchdowns at that point, so 100 yards didn’t matter to me,” he said. “I’ll take the touchdowns all day over the yards.” … Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) did not practice. Center John Sullivan (groin) was listed as limited on the Rams’ injury report.

