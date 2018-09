Rams linebacker Wilson could see plenty of snaps with Barron on the mend

Running back Justin Davis, sidelined nearly all of the preseason because of a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice…. Talib said he was honored to be voted a team captain. Other captains — quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and punter Johnny Hekker — played for the Rams last season. Talib, an 11th-year pro, arrived in March. “Come out and be myself and the guys respect that,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility that comes with it, so it’s an honor to be voted on by my teammates.”