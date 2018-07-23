LAFC gets trip to Houston next month as U.S. Open Cup semifinal pairings announced

The winner of the tournament receives $300,000 in prize money as well as an automatic berth in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League. LAFC is seeking to become the third MLS expansion team to win the event in its debut season, following Chicago in 1998 and Seattle in 2009. The Fire were coached by Bob Bradley, LAFC’s current coach, while the Sounders were managed by current Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid.