LAFC gets trip to Houston next month as U.S. Open Cup semifinal pairings announced

The Los Angeles Football Club will travel to Houston next month, as U.S. Open Cup semifinal pairings were announced Monday.
The match against the Dynamo will be played Aug. 8; kickoff time has yet to be determined.
Philadelphia will host Chicago in the other semifinal. Monday’s draw was delayed five days after Portland, a 3-2 loser to LAFC in the quarterfinals, lodged a protest claiming LAFC used an ineligible player. Portland eventually withdrew its protest.
LAFC hosted and won its previous three U.S. Open Cup matches, including victories over United Soccer League teams Fresno FC and Sacramento Republic FC.
Monday’s draw also set the hosting priority for the final. Chicago will stage the final if it beats Philadelphia and the winner of the LAFC-Houston match will host the final if Chicago loses.The final is tentatively set for Sept. 26.
The winner of the tournament receives $300,000 in prize money as well as an automatic berth in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League. LAFC is seeking to become the third MLS expansion team to win the event in its debut season, following Chicago in 1998 and Seattle in 2009. The Fire were coached by Bob Bradley, LAFC’s current coach, while the Sounders were managed by current Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid.
The U.S. Open Cup, which is being played for the 105th time, is the oldest national soccer tournament in the country.