Tom Brady gets his Super Bowl jersey back, only to have it swiped again by Gronk [Videos]

Tom Brady finally got his Super Bowl LI jersey back nearly two months after it was stolen from the New England locker room following the Patriots’ overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Last month, the jersey was recovered as part of a joint operation among the league, Patriots security and the FBI. The item was found in the possession of an international reporter who was credentialed to cover the game — along with Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX.

Both jerseys were returned to Brady on Monday morning by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The two men were later joined by fellow Patriots Rob Gronkowski, James White and Dion Lewis at Fenway Park in Boston, where they were honored during a pregame ceremony before the Red Sox’s opening-day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brady displayed his newly returned game jersey to the cheering crowd — until a mischievous Gronk, fresh off his Wrestlemanina appearance on Sunday, snatched it and took off running.

Luckily, Brady was able to chase down his tight end and retrieve the jersey, which he clutched in his left hand while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia.

