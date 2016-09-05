49ers fullback Bruce Miller arrested after alleged assault on 70-year-old man

San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller was arrested Monday morning after allegedly assaulting a man, according to television station KTVU in San Francisco.

Miller tried to check into the Fisherman’s Wharf Marriott Hotel on Sunday evening, but the hotel had no rooms available. Miller returned early Monday morning and knocked on the door of one of the hotel’s rooms. When the guest told him he had the wrong room, Miller allegedly punched him and also punched the man’s 70-year-old father. The father suffered broken bones in his face.

The two men were taken to the hospital and Miller was arrested.

The 49ers said they are aware of Miller’s arrest and are investigating the issue.