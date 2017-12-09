College basketball: No. 1 Duke upset by Boston College

Outside the Boston College basketball office, on the way to the practice gym, the walls are decorated with giant pictures from the Eagles' biggest wins.

The Sweet 16 appearance in 2006. Upsets over No. 1 North Carolina and No. 6 Duke in 2009. A victory over top-ranked Syracuse four years ago.

Make room for an addition: Boston College 89, Duke 84, an upset that sent the No. 1 Blue Devils to their first loss.

“We're putting one up for this one,” coach Jim Christian said. “That's where I would put it. If you get a poster up on that wall, that's a big thing because of the proud history of this place.”

Ky Bowman scored 30 points, adding 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Boston College (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its third straight game against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25. Jordan Chatman scored 22, hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds to ice it.

“I think this is probably going to be one of the top ones,” Bowman said.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 and Marvin Bagley III had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).

The Blue Devils erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and led 79-75 with 3:30 to play. Boston College scored 12 of the next 14 points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Robinson. Duke's Trevon Duvall drove to the basket to make it 83-81 with 31 seconds left, but then he was called for an intentional foul on Chatman as BC tried to dribble out the clock.

Chatman made both foul shots, and then with BC retaining possession he was fouled again and made two more. A 3-pointer by Trent made it 87-84, but then Jerome Robinson was sent to the line and hit his free throws with 6 seconds left to ice it.

at No. 3 Michigan State 88, Southern Utah 63: Miles Bridges, Nick Ward and Jaren Jackson each scored 17 points as the Spartans won their eighth straight game.

No. 5 Florida 66, No. 17 Cincinnati 60: Chris Chiozza scored the final six points of the game for the Gators, who ended a three-game skid with a victory in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J.

No. 6 Wichita State 78, at Oklahoma State 66: Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points for the Shockers, who snapped a 15-game non-conference home win streak by the Cowboys.

at No. 7 Texas A&M 73, Prairie View A&M 53: The sluggish Aggies went on an 18-0 run in the second half to pull away for a victory.

No. 8 Kentucky 93, Monmouth 76: The Wildcats, led by freshman guard Hamidou Diallo (23 points) and PJ Washington (20), cruised to a victory at Madison Square Garden in New York.

No. 9 Notre Dame 92, at Delaware 62: Bonzie Colson had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help the Fighting Irish rebound from a loss to Ball State.

at No. 13 Xavier 96, Colorado 69: Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and J.P. Macura emerged from his slump by making his first six shots for the Musketeers.

at Arkansas 95, No. 14 Minnesota 79: Led by Jaylen Barford’s 22 points, the Razorbacks avenged last year’s loss to the Golden Gophers.

at No. 19 Seton Hall 90, Virginia Commonweath 67: Angel Delgado (14 points and 13 rebounds) led the Pirates to a victory in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.