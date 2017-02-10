Jordan Spieth moves into tie for lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth made the putts and beat the fog at Spyglass Hill, posting a seven-under-par 65 on Friday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth was at 10-under 133. He was tied for the lead with Derek Fathauer, who also was 10 under with the ninth hole to play at Pebble Beach.

Jason Day, the world's No. 1 player, was seven under for the day through 12 at Spyglass and was one shot behind.

The second round was suspended when fog rolled into the Monterey Peninsula, making it difficult to see more than 120 yards. Play will resume Saturday morning.

Rain has soaked all three courses and kept the first round from being completed until mid-morning Friday.

Browne shoots 63 at Allianz Championship

Olin Browne had eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch and shot a nine-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.

Browne birdied Nos. 17-2 and 4-7 on The Old Course at Broken Sound Club in the round that began on No. 10. He birdied all four par-five holes in the bogey-free round.

Kenny Perry was two strokes back. He eagled the par-five first.

Fred Couples eagled the par-five 11th in a 68. He's playing in Florida for the first time since the 2006 Honda Classic. At age 71, Hale Irwin shot a 68 to better his age for the 19th time on the tour.

Bernhard Langer opened with a 71, making a double bogey on the par-4 ninth. The 59-year-old German star is coming off a victory in the season-opener in Hawaii, his 30th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Wiesberger leads Maybank Championship

Bernd Wiesberger put on a clinic with his irons to lead Danny Willett by one stroke halfway through the Maybank Championship on Friday.

Wiesberger has been on a hot streak, and the Austrian came to life at Saujana club from the par-four seventh hole to notch nine consecutive birdies of his 11 overall. That haul stands as the longest birdie run of the year, despite two bogeys.

Wiesberger finished tied for second at the British Masters in October, and followed that with three consecutive fourth-place finishes at the Turkish Airlines Open, the World Tour Championship, and Abu Dhabi Championship.

Willett finished the second round with a 67.

David Lipsky of the U.S. (67) and the surprising Michael Lorenzo-Vera of France (65) finished the day tied for third, three shots behind Wiesberger. Defending champion Marcus Fraser missed the cut by one shot following a one-over 73, which included two consecutive bogeys on the back nine. The cut was at two under overall.