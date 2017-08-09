Marouane Fellaini is being a great sport about this extremely unflattering, and very amusing, viral photo

Marouane Fellaini is a good sport. And Boris Grdanoski is a great photographer.
The two are responsible for what has to be one of the most amusing sports photos in a long time.
The shot, which was taken Tuesday during the Super Cup match between Manchester United and Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia, isn’t exactly a flattering one of Fellaini. And folks on social media definitely have been having some fun with it.
But the United star has taken it all in stride.
Perhaps the best tweets about the photo were the ones that compared it to the bizarre bust of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at a Portugal airport.
Here’s some other good ones.
And here’s a much better photo of Fellaini, just to be fair.
