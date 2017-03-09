NFL free agency: Bears will release Jay Cutler and sign Mike Glennon, reports say

The Chicago Bears appear ready to move on from longtime quarterback Jay Cutler and start the Mike Glennon era.

The team has decided to release Cutler after eight seasons and is closing in on a three-year deal with Glennon, according to multiple media reports.

Cutler, 33, went 51-51 with the Bears and led the team to only one playoff appearance.

Glennon, 27, was a third-round pick for Tampa Bay in 2014 and went 5-13 as the Buccaneers’ starter during his first two seasons. He hasn't made a start since then but has become a hot commodity this off-season for teams in need of a quarterback.

In other free agency news, the Kansas City Chiefs are declining their option on backup quarterback Nick Foles. The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Torrey Smith to a three-year contract. The Cleveland Browns will sign free agent guard Kevin Zeitler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

