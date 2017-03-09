Pac-12 basketball: Oregon rolls to win in conference tournament quarterfinals

Oregon had a hard time stopping Torian Graham in the first half, allowing Arizona State to keep it close. The Ducks still didn't have an answer for Graham in the second, but they shut down everyone else to earn a spot in the Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinals.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, Tyler Dorsey added 21 and No. 5 Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat Arizona State, 80-57, on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“They're an elite team and have the type of defense that's going to keep them in games as they play championship-level basketball,” Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley said.

Oregon (28-4) tightened up defensively after a close first half, holding Arizona State to eight-of-33 shooting in the second half. That set up transition baskets and allowed the Ducks to pull away from the eighth-seeded Sun Devils.

Dylan Ennis had a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists for the top-seeded Ducks, who move on to face the winner between California and Utah in the semifinals Friday night.

“I thought our defensive energy was pretty good,” Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. “They did get a couple good looks, but mostly those were pretty contested shots.”

Arizona State (15-18) matched Oregon almost shot for shot in the first half before succumbing to the Ducks' length and pressure in the second. Graham, a senior, had 32 points and made seven 3-pointers, but the rest of the Sun Devils' starters were a combined 5 for 30 from the floor.