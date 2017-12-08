Here's a clip of the choking taunt Sean Payton says he doesn't remember making toward Devonta Freeman

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says he doesn’t remember putting his hand toward his throat and yelling, “Choke!” during the fourth quarter of his team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Just to be helpful, here’s a video clip that might jog the coach’s memory.
The incident took place early in the fourth quarter following a run for no gain by Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman. The Saints led 17-10 at the time.
Many people feel Payton was referring to Super Bowl LI in February, when the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in overtime 34-28 after holding a 28-3 lead in the third quarter.
After the game, Freeman chuckled when asked about Payton’s antics.
"Man, I saw it,'' Freeman told reporters. "That man don't know nothing about choking. He ain't from where I'm from. He don't know about choking. He's a good competitor. The 'competes' probably came out. But we don't let that bother me. He don't know nothing about choking.''
Of course, there’s always the possibility that Payton’s choke references weren’t aimed at the Falcons. Maybe he was just predicting what his own team would do during the next 12-plus minutes — the Saints gave up 10 unanswered points and wound up losing to the Falcons 20-17.
Twitter: @chewkiii