How the Saints general manager, as a lost little boy, was saved by Walt Disney

The New Orleans Saints are away from home this summer, holding training camp at UC Irvine while their permanent facility in Metairie, La., is being upgraded. The setting is quiet for the visitors — no fans are permitted — and a gentle breeze off the Pacific makes for a pleasant work environment.

Twenty minutes up the road is Disneyland, and that holds special meaning for Saints executive Mickey Loomis, the dean of NFL general managers. He assumed his current role in 2002 and has 203 career regular-season victories, as well as a Super Bowl ring.

Disneyland was the location for one of the greatest stories of his life.

It was 1963, and Mickey was 7. His father was in the Air Force, and was stationed in Japan before the family was relocated to Victorville.

“My sister hadn’t been born yet,” said Loomis, 67. “So my mom and dad piled my three younger brothers and me into the family car and came to Disneyland.”

The amusement park opened eight years earlier, and was teeming with people on this particular summer day.

Loomis must have become distracted or wandered off a bit, but he suddenly found himself lost. His parents and brothers were nowhere to be found. Like any kid, he began to panic.

“I start crying,” he said. “This man walked up to me, he was in a suit, and said, ‘What’s the matter?’”

Through his sobs, the young boy explained his situation.

The man asked his name.

“I said, ‘My name’s Mickey,’ and he kind of looked at me a little funny,” Loomis said.

The GM’s given name is Mickey, but he was named for Mantle, not the mouse.

Regardless, the man in the suit took note of this. There’s something special about Mickeys at Disneyland.

“He had me hop on his shoulders and walked around looking for my family,” Loomis said.

Soon enough, they were reunited.

Mickey’s parents Viola and Gerald Loomis thanked the dapper park ambassador, shaking his hand.

“Nice to meet you,” the man said. “My name’s Walt Disney.”

The Happiest Place on Earth, indeed.