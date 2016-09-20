L.A. judge rules Derrick Rose rape accuser must reveal her name publicly

A Los Angeles federal judge has ruled a woman accusing NBA star Derrick Rose of rape cannot remain anonymous at her upcoming civil trial.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled Tuesday.

The woman has only been identified in documents as Jane Doe. The Associated Press typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse.

The 30-year-old woman says the former MVP and two of his friends raped her in 2013 while she was incapacitated from drinking. Rose denies her claims and contends he had consensual sex with the woman.

Rose's lawyer argued his client would be harmed if the woman's identity wasn't revealed, and he cited interviews and a news conference she conducted last week as a reason to use her real name.