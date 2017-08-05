Usain Bolt takes bronze at world championships in his final race

Usain Bolt's farewell party was spoiled by a pair of Americans.

The Jamaican great finished third in his final 100-meter race, with Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman taking gold and silver Saturday at the world championships.

In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Gatlin fought back to nip everyone at the line in 9.92 seconds. Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds while Bolt got bronze in 9.95.

Because of his doping past, Gatlin was booed in London before and after the race.

It was an amazing turnaround for Gatlin, who was the Olympic champion in 2004 before Bolt emerged and won an unprecedented three straight 100-meter titles at the Olympics. Thirteen years later, Gatlin bounced back to win in the Jamaican's last individual race.

In between, Gatlin's career was stopped twice for doping suspensions. Yet fighting controversy all the way since, he got perhaps his greatest gold at 35.

And Gatlin knew what Bolt meant to the sport, bowing in admiration in front of him, even after beating him.

Bolt didn't smile any less afterward.

“It is just one of those things,” Bolt said, showing his carefree demeanor even in defeat. “It has been brilliant.”

Bolt was again slow out of the blocks in the final and came back strong, but he ended up short. When he ran out of steam, Gatlin gathered more.

Meanwhile, Almaz Ayana is turning massive victories into a tradition. The Ethiopian produced the biggest one of all in the 10,000 meters Saturday.

After winning the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro with a runaway world record, she made sure that her margin was even bigger at the worlds — make that three times as big.

Ayana won in 30 minutes 16.32 seconds 46.37 seconds ahead of Ethiopian teammate Tirunesh Dibaba. In track terms, that is more than 300 meters in a 10-kilometer race. Agnes Tirop of Kenyua took bronze.

Ayana came into the championships swirled in mystery. She had no official time for the 10,000 this season and had been hampered by injury.

Other notable efforts Saturday in London:

-- Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania won his first major discus title, holding off favorite Daniel Stahl of Sweden by only 2 centimeters. Gudzius threw 69.21 meters on his second of six attempts, while the Swede finished just short. Mason Finley of the United States took bronze. Defending champion Piotr Malachowski of Poland finished fifth.

-- Luvo Manyonga of South Africa took gold in the long jump with a leap of 8.48 meters, holding off Jarrion Lawson of the United States by 4 centimeters and going one better than his silver at last year's Olympics. Ruswahl Samaai, also from South Africa, took bronze at the world championships with a jump of 8.32 meters. The competition remained tight until the final jump but Lawson only managed to travel 8.44. Olympic champion Jeffrey Henderson, who beat Manyonga by one centimeter in Rio de Janeiro, failed to qualify for the final.

-- Five more medals were awarded at the world championships for athletes whose results were upgraded because of past doping offenses. Kara Goucher of the United States was given a silver medal for her run in the 10,000 meters at the 2007 worlds, while Jo Pavey of Britain was upgraded to bronze in the same race. Also, Irina Lishchynska of Ukraine was given silver for the 1,500 in 2007, Ineta Radevica was given silver for the long jump from the 2011 worlds and Rutger Smith of the Netherlands was given a bronze for the shot put from 2007.