Flavor Flav wants to make a bronze clock necklace for Jordan Chiles, whose heart is a bit broken

The Olympics have had their share of heartbreak for Jordan Chiles, the U.S. gymnast who was stripped of her bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee. Chiles posted four broken heart emojis on her Instagram over the weekend after a finding by the Court of Arbitration of Sport that her original fifth-place score in the women’s floor final would be reinstated.

But Flavor Flav hopes to mend at least one of Chiles’ broken tickers with a ticker of his own.

The rapper known for his clock necklaces has promised to create a bronze version for Chiles. Flavor Flav posted on X on Sunday, vowing to make the gymnast a custom necklace.

“Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan…imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE…and that’s something NO ONE else has!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!”

Here’s the beef around Chiles’ medal, in brief:

Chiles narrowly defeated Ana Bărbosu of Romania for third place in the Aug. 5 competition. Her score had originally placed her fifth, but she moved to third after an inquiry by the U.S. shortly after her performance.

But the Romanian Gymnastics Federation said that inquiry came too late, and the arbitration court came down on Romania’s side. So the bronze, the IOC says, goes to Bărbosu. But USA Gymnastics said Sunday it was submitting a new appeal.

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav decided Chiles was more than deserving of one of his custom necklaces.

The Public Enemy rapper has been quite vocal with his support for U.S. women’s sports teams.

The rapper was named the official hype man for the U.S. women’s water polo team at the Olympics after team captain Maggie Steffens posted on Instagram asking for support.

“Water polo, women’s water polo specifically, may not be the most popular sport or on everyone’s radar,” Steffens said, but she said support was essential. It “means everything to us & impacts our sport more than most. You all are truly the team behind the team and we feel it and we need it!”

The “Fight the Power” rapper responded to Steffens’ post, commenting, “AYYY YOOO, as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports - imma personally sponsor you my girl,” Flav wrote. “Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

Flav was present in Paris to support a variety of American teams — wearing his clock necklace, of course.

After taking home the bronze medal — her first individual Olympic medal — on Monday, Chiles made an announcement about her return to UCLA on the “Today” show.

“You all have been waiting for it — I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college,” Chiles said. “So you guys will see me back in Pauley [Pavilion] this season.”