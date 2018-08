Red Sanders' impact on UCLA football has lasted well past his death, 60 years ago Tuesday

Sanders had ended USC’s dominance in the crosstown rivalry, his teams going 6-3 against the Trojans after the Bruins had previously won only two games in the series dating to its start in 1929. He guided UCLA to two Rose Bowl appearances and its only national championship, in 1954, while featuring the only team in college football history to lead the nation in both scoring and scoring defense. In nine games that season, the Bruins outscored opponents 367-40.