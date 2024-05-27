Bill Walton, UCLA legend, NBA star and Pac-12 advocate, dies at age 71

Bill Walton smiles as he acknowledges fans before broadcasting a Pac-12 basketball game. Walton has died following a battle with cancer, the NBA announced Monday.

Bill Walton, a UCLA basketball legend who became an NBA star and an outspoken advocate for the virtues of the Pac-12 conference as a broadcaster, has died at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

The NBA announced Walton’s death on Monday, launching a series of tributes to the gregarious La Mesa, Calif., native who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Walton is survived by his wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris and extended family.

