A full-time coach who works only with special teams isn't a priority for UCLA's Chip Kelly

Kelly said linebacker Bo Calvert might be sidelined for the rest of the season because of an unspecified injury. … Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson practiced Monday and did not appear limited by the unspecified injury that knocked him out in the third quarter against Oregon.… Linebacker Keisean Lucier-South practiced with heavy padding around his left elbow after injuring the area against the Ducks. … Guard Christaphany Murray was not present during the portion of practice open to the media. … Tailback Kazmeir Allen, receiver Kyle Phillips and right tackle Justin Murphy were wearing yellow jerseys, signifying they were recovering from injuries. … Kelly said UCLA had 12 missed tackles against Oregon, down from 24 the previous week, but the six dropped passes against the Ducks equaled the number the Bruins had against Utah.