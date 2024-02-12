UCLA hires DeShaun Foster as its football coach, replacing Chip Kelly

DeShaun Foster, who played and coached at UCLA, will become the next head coach of the Bruins, replacing Chip Kelly.

UCLA went with a familiar, beloved name in selecting its next football coach. The Bruins have hired DeShaun Foster.

The former star running back for the school who appeared in its last Rose Bowl game will replace Chip Kelly, the school announced Monday morning after completing a search that lasted less than 72 hours.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond cited Foster’s integrity, energy and passion in making his decision, but the move comes with considerable risk. Foster, 44, becomes the first UCLA coach to get the job without previous head coaching experience since Karl Dorrell in 2003. Dorrell went on to coach for five largely uninspiring seasons before his dismissal.

Advertisement

In accepting the job, Foster ran a coaching reverse after recently taking a job as the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach after seven seasons of holding the same post with the Bruins.

This is a developing story that will be updated.