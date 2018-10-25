It's UCLA and Utah at the Rose Bowl, where each team would love to be in January

Utah is now the only team in the division that controls its fate. If the No. 23 Utes (5-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) win the rest of their conference games, starting with a pop-up showdown against UCLA (2-5, 2-2) on Friday night at the Rose Bowl, they will be assured of playing for the conference title Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.