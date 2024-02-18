Utah shocks UCLA on last-second basket, ending Bruins’ six-game winning streak

UCLA guard Will McClendon reacts after Utah center Branden Carlson scores with less than a second remaining to lift the Utes to a 70-69 victory at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

They lost their composure. They lost their leading scorer. They lost their late lead.

Ultimately, they lost something that mattered far more.

With Sebastian Mack ejected and Adem Bona largely nonexistent Sunday evening, the UCLA Bruins faltered in the final moments in an emotionally charged game against the team that had humiliated them a little more than a month ago.

This defeat was worse. Way worse.

The Bruins appeared on the verge of payback against Utah when guard Dylan Andrews rose for a jumper just inside the three-point line, giving his team a one-point lead with 6.6 seconds left.

But in a decision that will be questioned for a long time, UCLA coach Mick Cronin called a timeout to set up his defense — and allow the Utes, who had no timeouts left — to set up one final play.

Utah got the ball to a driving Deivon Smith, whose layup was contested by Bona and glanced off the top of the backboard. The ball fell toward Utes big man Branden Carlson, whose putback with two-tenths of a second left pushed Utah into the lead and silenced the crowd inside Pauley Pavilion.

After UCLA forward Berke Buyuktuncel’s full-court inbounds pass was tipped away by Utah, the Bruins were left with a 70-69 loss that ended their six-game winning streak.

UCLA’s first defeat since a road loss to Arizona late last month will prompt plenty of second-guessing.

The Bruins (14-12 overall, 9-6 Pac-12) had a chance to put the game away after Will McClendon made a three-pointer to give them a 67-64 lead and they got the ball back after a Utah miss. But two empty possessions sandwiched around a layup by Smith gave the ball back to the Utes trailing 67-66 with 41.1 seconds left.

UCLA’s Lazar Stefanovic scored 19 points against his old team and Andrews added 15. But Bona finished with just seven points and three rebounds and Mack had four points in eight minutes before his ejection.

The only silver lining for UCLA: Barring a matchup in the Pac-12 tournament, the Bruins will not face the Utes (16-10, 7-8) again this season.

Smith and Carlson scored 17 points apiece for Utah, which logged its first conference road victory after starting 0-6.

UCLA had won eight of its previous nine games since its 46-point beatdown against Utah in Salt Lake City, prompting questions about whether the Bruins could thank the Utes for their turnaround. Did the pain of once trailing by as many as 50 points in that game snap UCLA back to attention?

In a word, according to their coach, no.

Cronin said his team’s resurgence was a result of incremental improvement, not motivation from a beatdown. But freshman forward Brandon Williams indicated earlier this week that the Bruins had not forgotten about that cold, brutal night in Salt Lake City.

“Me personally, I can’t wait to play against them,” Williams said Tuesday. “We got some revenge to get.”

They didn’t get it, leaving them with zero margin for error the rest of the regular season if they want to have any chance of making the NCAA tournament besides winning the Pac-12 tournament.

UCLA’s winning formula before Sunday had included a much improved offense that runs through Bona along with better rebounding and fewer turnovers, allowing the Bruins to win even on days when their normally dominant defense sags.

Three of UCLA’s wins on its current streak — against Oregon State, Stanford and Colorado — came when the opponent shot better than 50%. The Bruins prevailed because they combined to grab nine more rebounds and commit 18 fewer turnovers in those games, generating 21 more shots.

Most of those trends held up through a first half in which UCLA outrebounded Utah by five and the turnover battle was even. The Bruins’ 36-34 lead came thanks largely to Stefanovic’s 15 points and some resolve amid an unexpected absence.

The Bruins found themselves shorthanded midway through the first half when freshman guard Sebastian Mack elbowed Utah’s Branden Carlson in the throat, earning a flagrant-2 foul and an ejection. Carlson stayed down on the court for more than a minute before going to the locker room and eventually returning.

Emotions boiled over several minutes later when Cronin was assessed a technical foul after a controversial call. The Bruins thought a Utah player had dribbled off his foot out of bounds, but television replays appeared to show the ball going off Stefanovic.

It was not the last thing that would go against UCLA.