Woman, 62, dies after her SUV rolls over her in San Diego

A 62-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in San Diego when she apparently failed to park her SUV correctly and it rolled over her, police said.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. on Carmel Valley Road east of Rancho Santa Fe Farms Road in the Torrey Highlands area, according to a statement from San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez.

While parking her Toyota Highlander SUV, the woman apparently failed to shift it all the way into park, and when she got out, it began to roll backward, police said.

“We believe the victim tried to stop the vehicle, and as a result, the vehicle struck her and ran her over,” Martinez said in the news release.

The woman sustained major head injuries. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died, Martinez said.

Riggins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.