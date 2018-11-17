Our team expands (!), plus Sinaloan food and cannabis cooking

Happy Saturday. This weekend was a long time coming for many folks as we prepare for Thanksgiving and give thanks for more than what’s on our tables. If you’re still planning your menu, refer to our recent stories for both an upscale and a more traditional holiday dinner. If you’ve got that covered and are looking a bit off the menu, we have an abundance of stories this week about cooking with cannabis. There’s a glossary of terms and lists of edibles and cookbooks. They’re meant to serve as introductions for novices but also cater to those experienced in putting pot into, well, pots.