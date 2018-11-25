What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 12

Arizona: David Johnson rushed for 137 yards last week. It was his most productive game in more than two years after missing most of last sea- son with a broken wrist.
Atlanta: Damontae Kazee’s NFL-best six picks include one Thursday off Drew Brees, only the second pass by the Saints QB that has been intercepted this season.
Carolina: Cam Newton has thrown for at least two TDs in each of his last nine games. But he has only six TD passes in seven career games vs. next opponent, Seattle.
Chicago: Bears players seemed to enjoy playing in Detroit on Thanksgiving, celebrating an interception with a Motown-style dance routine.
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott dropped $21, representing his jersey number, into a giant Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone after a touchdown on Thanksgiving.
Detroit: With RB Kerryon Johnson injured last week, LeGarrette Blount got 19 carries — after getting only 21 the previous four games — and scored two TDs.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers has thrown 26 touchdown passes against NFC North teams since the last time he had pass intercepted by a division rival.
Minnesota: The Vikings’ 16 turnovers are the fourth most in the NFC. QB Kirk Cousins has accounted for all but three of them, with seven picks and six fumbles.
New Orleans: Marcus Williams’ strip sack of Atlanta’s Matt Ryan on Thursday was the fastest sack of 2018 (1.54 seconds), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
N.Y. Giants: Veteran QB Eli Manning has thrown for five touchdowns with no passes intercepted during the Giants’ season-high, two-game winning streak.
Philadelphia: Carson Wentz had a career-low passer rating of 31.9 and a season-low completion percentage of 57.58 in the Eagles’ blowout loss to the Saints last week.
RAMS: Jared Goff has passed for 3,547 yards, a franchise record through 11 games. He topped 400 yards for the second time in his career Monday against the Chiefs.
San Francisco: Richard Sherman has 32 interceptions and 103 passes deflected since entering the NFL in 2011, but no picks and only four deflected this season.
Seattle: The Seahawks lead the league with 154.3 yards rushing a game. Chris Carson has 580 yards, followed by Mike Davis with 372 and Rashaad Penny with 300.
Tampa Bay: With 29 giveaways and six takeaways, the Bucs have an NFL-worst turnover differential of minus-23. The 49ers are second worst with a minus-15.
Washington: WR Trey Quinn, the final pick in the 2018 NFL draft, scored his first touchdown as a pro Thursday on a 10-yard pass from Colt McCoy.