NFL roundup: Cowboys beat Falcons on last-second FG, Steelers rally past Jaguars and Raiders get second win

Rookie Tre'Quan Smith had10 catches for 157 yards, while Mike Thomas' four catches for 92 yards made him the first receiver in Saints history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Mark Ingram rushed 16 times for 103 yards, including touchdowns of 14 yards and 1 yard. Kamara added 71 yards to help New Orleans finish with 546 total yards and score at least 40 for the sixth time this season.