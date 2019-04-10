Podcast: Magic Johnson resigns. Hear the drama unfold from Staples Center

The latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast was supposed to be a recap of the Lakers’ 2018-19 campaign on location at Staples Center for their season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. What ended up unfolding was something much more dramatic, as Lakers legend Magic Johnson abruptly announced he’s stepping down as the team’s president of basketball operations.
Listen as the story unfolds in real time, with audio clips from Johnson and Lakers coach Luke Walton, as well as interviews with former Lakers Robert Horry, Mychal Thompson and A.C. Green; Times writers Bill Plaschke, Dan Woike, Brad Turner and Arash Markazi; Lakers broadcasters Bill McDonald and John Ireland; and sportscaster Jim Hill.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.