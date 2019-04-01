Morning Briefing: Captain America has a message for Tom Brady

Captain America has a message for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: Stop supporting President Trump, or I won’t support you anymore.
Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the movies, is from Boston and has been a huge Patriots fan his whole life. He also is very active on social media and often uses it to note his many disagreements with the current president.
Now, Evans says it will be very difficult for him to root for Brady if Brady, who famously had a “Make America Great Again” cap in his locker a couple of years ago, is still supporting Trump.
"I don't know," Evans told the Hollywood Reporter. "I really hope he's not a Trump supporter. I'm just hoping he's one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it.
“Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there's a chance now he just thinks Trump's an absolute dumb … , which he is. If he doesn't, if he's still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It's really tough.
"I think maybe a couple of years ago I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don't know if I can anymore. So I'm just hoping he's woken up."
Big Baller Brand still here
Relax, everyone.
I know you’ve all been worried about the rumored demise of Big Baller Brand. You can’t go anywhere without seeing scores of people wearing Big Baller shoes or T-shirts. Typing this on my Big Baller Brand computer, I look out the window to see my Big Baller Brand car and watch my neighbors with their Big Baller Brand lawn mower and Big Baller Brand sprinklers.
So, before you drink your Big Baller Brand coffee and wonder if this is the last cup of it you will be able to drink, LaVar Ball has some good news for you: He’s not going anywhere. He won’t let his brand be spoiled by allegations that close friend and Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster took $1.5 million from Lonzo Ball without permission.
“I’m not gonna let one roodypoo guy come in here and do something bad and then be like the brand’s not good,” LaVar Ball told KLUC-FM (98.5) in Las Vegas. “The brand is good. It’s just somebody did something bad to it. … We had a snake up in the thing, but you gotta understand this — I’m a snake charmer. When you’re a snake charmer, you’re gonna get bit.”
Metal mouth
If MMA commentator Jimmy Smith was looking for a little extra iron in his diet, he went to the right place.
The former UFC and Bellator announcer was eating at a fast food restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., last week when he bit on something hard while eating. Wondering what it was, he spit it out: a bunch of staples.
Smith told TMZ Sports that he called a manager over, who was “freaked out” over it. The incident was turned over to the restaurant’s corporate offices, which, Smith says, have contacted him.
AARP Giants
According to MLB, the San Francisco Giants have the oldest average age this season at 30.63 years, and the San Diego Padres have the youngest at 27.11.
Oakland is the second-oldest at 30.10, Washington is next at 29.84, followed by Colorado (29.59), Texas (29.58) and Boston (29.53).
The next youngest after San Diego were the Chicago White Sox (27.57) and Baltimore (27.79). The Dodgers have an average age of 28.4, and the Angels are at 29.4.