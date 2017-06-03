Essential Arts & Culture: Ojai's new musical direction, a bangin' Bartók, an innovative arts patron gets her due

Ojai takes a jazzy turn. Yuja Wang takes on Bartók. And LACMA features the history of an unsung Los Angeles gallery. Plus: the future of the movie theater, as well as the arts scene in Mexico City. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of artsy fartsies:

Fresh sounds in Ojai

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Vijay Iyer, one of the most celebrated talents in jazz, is curating this year's Ojai Music Festival. Vijay Iyer, one of the most celebrated talents in jazz, is curating this year's Ojai Music Festival. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The Ojai Music Festival is generally known as a destination for classical music, dance and opera. But this year, jazz pianist Vijay Iyer is imbuing it with the sounds of avant-garde jazz. “The prodigiously talented pianist’s vision as a composer and improviser has stretched beyond his typically designated genre of jazz to encompass hip-hop, chamber music and South Indian classical music,” writes Times jazz critic and TV writer Chris Barton. “Most of these styles will be in some way reflected at Ojai, which this year looks like L.A.’s most adventurous jazz festival as well.” The show kicks off June 8. Los Angeles Times

Surprising with Bartók

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Pianist Yuja Wang performs Bartók's First Piano Concerto with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Disney Hall. Pianist Yuja Wang performs Bartók's First Piano Concerto with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Disney Hall. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Acclaimed classical pianist Yuja Wang tackled Bartók’s First Piano Concerto at Disney Hall — which according to Times classical music critic Mark Swed is the composer’s “least lovable concerto.” Wang’s “motoric energy,” he writes, “all but set a Frankenstein orchestra in motion, and her sheer élan provided motivation” for a work of music that was ambitiously framed by compositions from Stravinsky and Janácek. Los Angeles Times

A skyscraper-sized harp

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times William Close with his Earth Harp, the longest stringed instrument in the world. William Close with his Earth Harp, the longest stringed instrument in the world. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Musician William Close and a band of performers called the Earth Harp Collective have created a harp that employs a 52-story building in downtown Los Angeles as a spine — making it the longest string instrument in the world. This weekend, it will be played as part of the free Grand Performances summer series. The Times’ Jessica Gelt reports on how to make a harp that requires two days to tune and install. Los Angeles Times

Must-see: An inventive L.A. gallery

LACMA Robert Grosvenor's "Untitled (yellow)," 1966/2016, in a show about the Dwan Gallery at LACMA. Robert Grosvenor's "Untitled (yellow)," 1966/2016, in a show about the Dwan Gallery at LACMA. (LACMA)

In the history of the L.A. art scene, it’s been the flashy spots such as Ferus Gallery that have commanded attention. But an exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art offers a “welcome corrective,” writes Times art critic Christopher Knight. “Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery, 1959-1971” looks of the innovative space run by Virginia Dwan, the arts patron who supported key artists in Pop, Minimalism and Land art. A special surprise? A hovering “screaming yellow” sculpture by Robert Grosvenor that feels like “a secular stairway to visual heaven.” Los Angeles Times

Meet me at the multiplex

Debrocke / ClassicStock / Getty Images A mother and her two kids buy tickets to a movie matinee in the '50s. A mother and her two kids buy tickets to a movie matinee in the '50s. (Debrocke / ClassicStock / Getty Images)

This weekend, The Times presents a package of stories that look at the movie theater: Its past, its present and its uncertain future. This includes an article by Times movie business reporter Ryan Faughnder on cineplex innovations (would you like a cocktail with your action?); another by film reporter Jen Yamato on Quentin Tarantino’s throwback movie palace; and an essay by Jeffrey Fleishman on what it’s like to watch movies in Yemen, Rome and the Himalayas.

Plus, architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at theater design. “As the courtship between Hollywood studios and virtual-reality start-ups intensifies,” he writes, “it’s pretty clear who is most anxious about being left off the guest list for the eventual wedding: the multiplex.” Los Angeles Times

All eyes on Mexico City

Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Visitors to the Museo Jumex in Mexico City attend an opening-night party in February above sculptures by General Idea. Visitors to the Museo Jumex in Mexico City attend an opening-night party in February above sculptures by General Idea. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles)

In recent years, the Mexican capital has increasingly become a pit stop for the art-world jet set, with well-attended fairs and a host of new galleries and museums. Breathy media dispatches regularly refer to the city as “the new Berlin.” But the current art boom has deep roots: “Mexico City has always been on the map,” says Julieta Gonzalez, acting director at Museo Jumex. “It has a long tradition of connections with intellectuals around the world since the ’20s.” I look at the history — and the fragile political situation — on which this moment rests. Los Angeles Times

Sort of related: Artist Jill Magid turned the remains of famed Mexican architect Luis Barragán into a diamond as part of a work of art. In Mexico, this has not been without controversy. New Yorker

Calling actors who will work for (almost) free