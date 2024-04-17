L.A. has hit peak sound bath. Here are 11 to check out right now
It’s 8 o’clock on a Saturday night and I’m standing in my pajamas on the third floor of a nondescript office building in Beverly Hills waiting for a man dressed in white to clear my energy with sage. Behind me, two women clutch fleece blankets and giggle nervously. “I feel like I’m going to an adult sleepover,” one of them says.
But this is no sleepover. We’re about to walk into one of the many sound baths L.A. has to offer. Once a fringe practice more likely to be found in a conference room at the Conscious Life Expo, sound baths have vibrated into the mainstream in recent years, popping up in yoga and meditation studios, public gardens, churches, beaches and even the occasional BDSM dungeon.
“When I started in 2003 there were hardly any sound baths in L.A.,” said Jamie Bechtold, a veteran practitioner and co-founder of the Soundbath Center in Eagle Rock, where she offers six to eight sound baths weekly. “Now every time I turn around, I see another one.”
With this proliferation has come many interpretations of the practice. At baseline, a sound bath is a roughly hourlong experience where participants lie down while listening to relaxing music. In practice, that music is whatever combination of crystal bowls, gongs, chimes, ocean drums and other drone-y instruments that meet a practitioner’s fancy. I’ve attended sound baths that featured electric guitars and synthesizers. A friend recently went to what was advertised as a sound bath but was actually an experimental jazz performance where attendees lay on the floor and microdosed magic mushrooms.
The origins of these sonic experiences are equally murky. Religions and cultures throughout human history have made use of the power of sound, but contemporary sound baths trace their beginning to the late 20th century and the early days of new-age music (think: Deuter and Iasos.) The crystal bowls that have become synonymous with the experience first came on the market in the 1980s.
“Sound baths are really a new cultural form, an invention that draws on all kinds of threads,” said Elisa Sobo, a medical anthropologist at San Diego State University who has been researching the phenomenon for the past few years. “It’s a mess if you try to unpack its roots.”
No one can say for sure when the first official sound bath took place, but the practice became more well known after Huell Howser highlighted sound baths held at the Integratron in the Mojave desert on his PBS show “California’s Gold” in 2001.
“It has grown exponentially since then across the U.S. and worldwide,” Bechtold said. “But Southern California is really the hub.”
As the number of sound baths in the Los Angeles area continues to grow, you’ll find a wide variety to choose from depending on the experience you’re seeking. Some embrace spirituality, inviting you to call in your angels and realign your chakras. Others are careful to create a secular space: no Buddhas, crystals, or incense — just you, your mat and the sound.
To help you navigate L.A.’s sprawling sound bath scene, we’ve assembled a list of some of our favorites that occur regularly and take place in locations both spectacular and simple. They include a contemplative four-hour mini-retreat at the ornate grounds of the Peace Awareness Labyrinth and Gardens, an energetic session on a seaside cliff in Malibu and a former time machine in the Mojave Desert.
No matter which you select, know that all that will be expected of you is to show up, lie down and let the sound carry you away.
— Deborah Netburn
For the intermediate crystal charger: Anahata Holistic Healing
The night I attended, we were greeted at the door by her partner, Taylor Barnes, who sometimes assists Shehera with the sound bath. He offered each of us a hug and then cleared our energy with sage. Before the sound bath began, Shehera described the astrology of the current moment and then led an eight-minute seated meditation where we imagined lasers shooting out of our heads and down through our root chakras into the Earth.
Shehera’s introductory talk touched on light beings, astral realms and ascended masters. But even if that’s not your thing, you’ll still enjoy the luxurious ambient concert that follows. There were crystal bowls, gongs, chimes, a rain drum and some very impressive didgeridoo playing by Taylor. (I peeked and saw him standing in the center of the room, swirling the instrument over our bodies.) At the end of the evening they offered tea, dates and chocolate — a satisfying end to a beautiful night.
Because Barnes’ sound bath location changes constantly, it’s best to check her website or Instagram for dates and locations.
Price: In-person: $44; virtual: $25.
For the Burning Man devotee: Ana Netanel
Sound bath practitioners often begin with a quiet talk about the healing frequencies of the instruments. Ana Netanel, who has 20 years of experience studying, teaching and guiding sound healing, takes a different approach. On the day I went, she stood on a low stage dwarfed by the open-hearted sculpture and shouted joyfully into a microphone for us to set powerful intentions on this new moon. “See it! Believe it! Receive it!” she cried. “Big Blessings! Big Miracles! Miracles upon miracles upon miracles!” The energy was somewhere between a new-age revival and a concert. It felt fun and refreshing.
Netanel, who leads sound baths in this space every Sunday (weather permitting), was supported by a team of sound healers she calls the High-Vibe Tribe and Michael Whitehorse, a Native American elder and member of the the Tongva nation, who welcomed us to his ancestors’ land and played a wooden flute over our heads. It’s a quintessential L.A. experience with a crowd to match — but keep in mind that unless you buy VIP tickets, your back will have to endure lying on the ground for an hour and a half. Free parking is available on site and I advise loading up on sunscreen and bringing an eye mask to block out the sun. Tickets are available on Netanel’s Eventbrite page. The exact address will be sent to you after you book a spot. If you purchase a general admission ticket, you’re responsible for bringing your own yoga mat and pillow.
Price: $45-$55 depending on how far in advance you book; $111 for VIP tickets that give you access to special decompression cushions adorned with pillows and blankets, which also offer the best views of the ocean.
For the percussion nerd: Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens
Because that’s easier said than done, the staff of PAL&G have made their sound baths a four-hour experience — what is essentially a mini-retreat. It begins at 5:45 p.m. with dinner at a communal table with other participants, during which meditation instructor and “soundscape artist” Paul Kaye hovers around, offering tidbits about the history of the architectural wonder that is the center. (The evening I visited, dinner was plentiful, if lightly seasoned, and included iced hibiscus tea and chocolate cake). If you arrive on time, you can wander out back and give the center’s Chartres Cathedral-inspired stone labyrinth a spin while there’s still daylight.
The sound bath itself begins a little past 7 p.m. and takes place beneath the painted ceilings and chandeliers of the building’s impressive bottom floor. Each attendee is provided with a mat laid over a cloth re-creation of the center’s labyrinth, and two plush purple blankets. The session began with Kaye — who is also president of the Movement for Spiritual Inner Awareness, the organization that owns the center — sharing a handful of thoughtful quotes about the power of sound and silence, as well as his hope that the sound bath would be a chance to relax and reflect.
“This is a sound journey,” he said. “Where are you going? To meet yourself.”
Soon he was sculpting the air above us with his arsenal of instruments, including brass bowls, rain shakers, drums, gongs and Tingsha cymbals. Over the next two hours, Kaye played with long pauses of silence, interrupting with the occasional chime or bell, before launching into a full percussive chorus. Occasionally he’d drift above the crowd, hovering large crystal singing pyramids over our heads to intensify the vibrations. Two hours is a long time to lie on the ground with only your mind as company, and it challenged me to reach for a new meditative plane. But it was not uncommon for attendees to get up to stretch or use the bathroom. If you have back or neck problems, I highly recommend bringing reinforcements to ensure you’re comfortable on the center’s hard marble floors.
When it was finally time to rouse from our resting poses, Kaye played a “Planet Earth”-esque supercut of animals in nature to remind us of the good in the world. To my surprise, I found myself weeping.
The evening wraps up around 9:15 with cookies and tea at the same communal table where everyone had dinner. By then, the slight stiffness that comes with spending time with strangers loosened. We now had a shared experience to bring us together.
Price: $50, which includes free parking, dinner and refreshments.
For the spiritual agnostic: Unplug Meditation
Finding the studio is easy, just look for the giant floral peace sign in front of an otherwise nondescript office building on Wilshire Boulevard. Walk in through the verdant courtyard and to your left you’ll see what looks like a modern yoga studio with smooth laminate floors and crisp white walls — no Buddhas or incense in sight. When I went on a recent Wednesday afternoon 17 people showed up, roughly half of them regulars. The meditation room, which glows purple thanks to special gels on the overhead lights, can hold about 45 people. Be prepared to relinquish your cellphone before you enter. You can pick it up at the front desk on your way out.
The 45-minute sound bath I attended, led by sound healer Heather Nevell, was shorter than your average plunge, but when it was over I felt relaxed and refreshed like I’d woken from the perfect midday nap. Unplug Meditation offers unlimited classes for $150 a month, and as I looked around the room I wondered what it might be like to submerge oneself in sound multiple times a week. (Nice life if you can get it!)
I had no trouble finding street parking, but there are also parking spots behind the studio for $3 with validation — cash only. Reservations are recommended. (You can’t reserve a single class online, so it’s best to call ahead). The lunchtime classes, which run 1 to 1:45 p.m. on weekdays tend to be less full than the evening classes, which start at 7 or 7:15 depending on the day.
Price: $33 per class.
For the community seeker: Blessed and Abundant Healing
On a recent Wednesday she was wrapping up with two breathwork students just as I arrived for a sound bath at 12:30 p.m. The weather was cool and drizzly, not necessarily ideal for the activity at hand, but we managed to stay dry thanks to the canopy of leaves above us. We began by pulling cards from an inspirational deck and setting an intention. (Mine was to be less scattered.) Then she led a brief meditation before she turned to her instruments, which included crystal bowls, an ocean drum, a rainstick, a shamanic drum and koshi chimes.
Lying beneath the trees listening to the waves crash in the distance was lovely, but Smith’s sound bath is special because she holds space for dialogue and connection among participants. Before you begin, she’ll both ask how you’re feeling and tell you how she’s feeling. She picks an intention card with you and describes how it relates to her life. This personal sharing is deliberate. “I want it to be an interactive community-building experience,” Smith, who also teaches Tai Chi, yoga and offers art therapy for private and corporate clients across the city, said. “You never know what people are going through, and when I share, it encourages other people to share too.”
Smith offers sound baths four days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She’ll send you very specific instructions on where to park and how to find her location after you reserve a spot. You can book a session on her website or through her Eventbrite page.
Price: A one-hour Qi-Gong and sound bath costs $33, a VIP pass costs an extra $5 and comes with a chakra card reading and a gift bag containing a selenite crystal and palo santo stick.
For the introvert: The Soundbath Center
“The gong is necessary to really have that deep, inward experience,” she said. “To help drive you away from that external world attention.” Combined with the studio’s relatively small square footage, the instruments quite literally vibrate through your body, creating a relaxing corporeal sensation.
On top of the gongs’ profound effects, the nine-year-old Soundbath Center offers intimately sized sessions, limited to a maximum of 10 attendees. The evening I visited, I was joined by just one other person. After introducing ourselves and taking turns shaking rain sticks over one another’s upper-body, we lay on the provided mats and slipped on our complimentary face masks. Bechtold eased us into a more relaxed mind-set with a simple breathing exercise, then began to play. For the next 90 minutes, I was lost somewhere deep in my mind as the sound of the gongs poured over me. As the session ended, my body felt looser, my mind more present. I looked around, sipping on my complimentary bottle of water, and suddenly noticed all the enormous glittering crystals displayed along the walls of the studio. (Sourced by Bechtold’s partner in business and life, Robert Lee.)
Bechtold’s arms are noticeably toned for a reason. The Soundbath Center offers four to eight public sound baths a week, usually between Thursday and Sunday. They range from gong-heavy sessions like the one I attended to another called Thetabeats, which layers recorded sounds with live gongs, shamanic drumming and crystal bowls. Whichever you try, the center’s close quarters and bold instrumental approach will lead you to a more contemplative state.
A few tips: if you run cold, dress warm. Street parking on Eagle Rock Blvd. can be difficult, so consider trying a nearby side street.
Price: $65-$75 per session.
For the spiritually curious: the Rafi Lounge
On Friday evenings at 5:30 the lounge offers a sunset sound bath-and-reiki combo for members and nonmembers alike. When the weather allows, it’s held outside in the “crystal vortex garden” — where an assortment of enormous crystals are arranged like sculptures. The day I went it was too chilly to be outdoors, so sound healer Niaz Pravaresh set up her bowls, drums, gongs and other instruments in a candlelit mandala room that led out to a mesh enclosure where live butterflies flitted around. She was accompanied by Karen Bruno, a reiki practitioner, who made her way quietly from mat to mat kneeling and sending energy through her hands to individuals throughout the sound bath.
Before we lay down on our mats, Anteby shared a brief spiritual talk inspired by the weekly Torah portion that included perspectives gleaned from Buddhism, Taoism and other wisdom traditions he’s studied over his eventful life. Although the talk was based on a sacred Jewish text, his message about the importance of taking time to rest and recuperate was accessible to anyone who happened to be there, regardless of their beliefs. “There’s not just one path to God or enlightenment,” he told me later.
Afterward, you may be invited to a Shabbat celebration presided over by Anteby that includes candle lighting and challah. The lounge hosts the gathering every few weeks. You can purchase tickets for the hourlong sound bath on the Rafi Lounge website.
Price: $36 for nonmembers. Blankets and mats included.
For the experience hunter: Sound Bird Healing at Shato Chapel
This is one of the most visually and sonically dazzling sound baths there is in L.A. With its graceful stone pillars, vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows, the intimate chapel was built in 1931 with the intention of evoking awe and wonder. Like many churches, it also serves as a natural amplifier, enhancing reverb by providing multiple surfaces for sound to bounce off. “They didn’t have PA systems centuries ago, so they worked with the architecture,” Bawa explains.
Before the event begins, the team drapes the space in an assortment of fabrics and dramatic lighting to make the space feel less like a traditional church and more like a cosmic sanctuary. The scent of sage hangs in the air and it can be hard to resist taking selfies.
Bawa’s team includes a harpist and at least half a dozen other practitioners who arrange themselves around the room with crystal bowls, gongs, chimes and ocean drums. When I went, organist Cristoph Bull was there, playing the organ embedded in the chapel — a rare instrumental accompaniment for a sound bath!
Parking is free and easy in the church’s abundant lots. You can find dates and ticket information on Bawa’s website.
Price: Tickets start at $44 for chair seating. A spot on the ground is $55 if you bring your own mat and pillow. For $77 you can buy a VIP ticket that includes a yoga mat, plush blanket, eye mask and pillow. (The VIP ticket price goes up to $88 if you buy it less than a week in advance).
For the meditation novice: The Calming Spot
You don’t need to bring anything with you to this sound bath: pillows and blankets are arranged neatly on the mats, and the room is so dark there is no need for an eye mask. On a recent Tuesday evening there were eight other people in the room (the space can hold 23). Sara Sofia Bousiali, who founded the Calming Spot in 2022 with her husband TR Gourley, said Mondays and Tuesdays are generally the quieter days. Weekend sound baths often sell out and it’s best to make a reservation ahead of time on their website. There’s free two-hour street parking outside the studio.
The actual sound bath was a departure from most you’ll find in L.A. Bousiali played the usual crystal bowls, gongs, chimes and ocean drum, but prerecorded music played over a speaker system the entire time, and I couldn’t always hear her instruments over it. She also wore a headset microphone and led participants on a guided meditation throughout the hourlong experience. If you’re looking for a straight bowls-gongs-chime sound bath, this may not be the one for you. But if you find your mind wandering during silent meditations, you might appreciate Bousiali’s gentle guidance and find that the recorded music helps focus your mind. I definitely felt relaxed at the end.
You can also check out the Calming Spot’s outdoor sessions, held on Sunday on the beach from the end of spring through fall. Located near Lifeguard Station 24 at Santa Monica Beach, they include mats, blankets and wireless headphones through which the music is transmitted.
Price: $35 for indoor sound baths, $55 for beach sessions.
For the cultural explorer: Roxie Sound Healing
“I try to have sound baths in places that are elevated and magical,” she said. “The idea is that people should feel reverence the moment they walk in.”
I recently attended one of Sarhangi’s sound baths at FB Contemporary, a gallery in the Culver City arts district complete with polished concrete floors, high ceilings and bright white walls. (Before we arrived, Sarhangi sent an email suggesting attendees bring two mats with them to up the comfort level). The gallery director, Helene Brown, is a fan and invited Sarhangi to play surrounded by an exhibition of work by the artist Claudia Miller, whose pieces were inspired by the shape and texture of ripples on water.
Sarhangi, who is of Persian descent, likes to include the poetry of Rumi and Hafez in her sound baths. After describing the art and its origins, she recited a poem by Rumi that referenced water as a flowing life force akin to love, before launching into the sound bath. “The sound baths are heart-led and the poetry is from the heart,” she said. “I think that’s important to mention.”
Sarhangi has built a devoted following in the six years since she’s been facilitating sound baths. She plays many of the same instruments as other sound bath practitioners — gongs, bowls, chimes, ocean drum — but the sounds she coaxes from them are distinctly gentle and warm. You can find out about her latest offerings on her website.
Price: Around $40-plus per sound bath (I paid $52 with fees).
For everyone: The Integratron
Built in the 1950s by aerospace engineer and ufologist George Van Tassel, the 38-foot-high structure was designed to assist with rejuvenation and time travel, and inspired by what he claimed were transmissions from extraterrestrials. Van Tassel died in 1978 and the building and the land were eventually purchased in 2000 by three sisters who have been hosting sound baths on the property ever since. If you haven’t been yet, I urge you to go. It’s weird enough to be intriguing, but not so weird as to be off-putting. Musicians, artists, tourists and hikers alike flock to experience its wonder. There is nothing like it.
Public sound baths at the Integratron sell out quickly, so you’ll want to book a session at least a month in advance. (If you miss that window you can keep checking their website to see if there are any cancellations — I’ve gotten lucky in the past). I advise arriving 20 to 30 minutes early. There’s a wonderful gift shop on site and an outdoor seating area with patio gliders and an inviting “hammock village” where you can soak up the desert scenery.
When it’s time for the sound bath to begin, you’ll be led into the Integratron building which Van Tassel built entirely of Douglas fir with no metal fasteners. The sound bath takes place beneath a dome on the second floor of the structure, which one sound practitioner at the Integratron described as akin to being inside a cello. The acoustics are almost too good: If the person directly across the room from you starts snoring, you’ll hear it as if they were next to your ear. But the dome also amplifies the sound of the crystal bowls making this one of the most powerful sound baths I’ve ever experienced.
Getting to the Integratron from L.A. is a schlep, but it’s only an hour from Palm Springs and about 30 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, making it the perfect activity to tack on to a desert weekend. This sound bath is also notable for having the most comfortable mats I’ve ever had the pleasure of lying on.
Price: $55 per person.
Sign up for our L.A. Times Plants newsletter
At the start of each month, get a roundup of upcoming plant-related activities and events in Southern California, along with links to tips and articles you may have missed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.