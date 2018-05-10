Kendrick Lamar, a.k.a. ‘Pulitzer Kenny,’ takes a hometown victory lap with SZA and his Top Dawg team

For all the hard-knocking beats and radio-friendly hooks he deploys, Lamar on "Damn" has deep and complicated things to say about race, family and spirituality; its strangeness has worn off through our constant exposure to hits like "Humble" and "Love," but it's still there, waiting to be re-admired, in a moment like Lamar's rendition Thursday of "DNA," with its rush of "power, poison, pain and joy."